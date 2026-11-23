Lebanese officials condemn visit by Israeli military spokesperson

The visit occurred in a school in Debl, a Christian village

BEIRUT: Lebanese officials have denounced a visit by an Israeli military spokesperson to a school in a Christian village in an Israeli-occupied area of southern Lebanon. On Sunday, as Lebanon marked its independence day, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson Ella Waweya shared a video showing her outside a school in Debl and then standing in front of a classroom of children. The village is located inside the “security zone” that Israel declared after the latest war erupted with Hezbollah in March and which covers a strip of southern Lebanon along the border around 10 kilometers (six miles) deep. It is among a number of Christian-majority villages near the frontier where many residents have refused to leave despite Israeli military orders to evacuate. Cut off from the rest of Lebanon, they are largely dependent on humanitarian aid. “During my last visit to south Lebanon, I was amazed by the beauty of the land and the villages which have paid a heavy price due to their exploitation... by a terrorist organization,” Waweya said, referring to the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam later denounced Israel for “dragging students into a military and propaganda display.” “An occupying power has no right to exploit our children to embellish the image of its occupation or impose its dominance over our people in the south,” he added. Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami condemned what she called an “attack on the Debl school and its students.” The Debl municipality said the visit took place around a month earlier “without any prior coordination with the school’s administration.” Since the video’s publication, the village and local officials have been targeted on social media with accusations of collaborating with Israel. Such attacks are particularly incendiary in the area because Israel relied on local collaborators during its around two-decade-long occupation of southern Lebanon, which ended in 2000. The municipality said that the choice by residents to remain was not “acceptance of the occupation” but rather “an expression of our attachment to our Lebanese land.” Residents “for long months have lived in exceptional and difficult conditions under the Israeli military presence,” it said. Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March with rocket fire at Israel, which responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion. Lebanon says Israeli attacks since then have killed more than 4,300 people.