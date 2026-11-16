Suspect arrested as new government continues to tackle drug crime that persists despite disruption to large-scale, illicit captagon industry after fall of the Assad regime

LONDON: Syrian authorities on Monday seized 261,000 captagon pills and arrested a suspect when they foiled an attempt to smuggle the drugs into the country from Lebanon, the Drug Enforcement Department said. The operation was the latest in a series targeting what the department described as trafficking networks and smuggling routes from the neighboring country. On Nov. 10, during two operations in the Damascus countryside, officers arrested three people suspected of trafficking drugs from Lebanon, and seized 200,000 narcotic pills, 61 kg of hashish and 2 kg of marijuana, the department said. Those raids followed the arrest in Homs on Nov. 7 of the suspected leader of a drug-smuggling network. Officers seized 120,000 captagon pills and 9 kg of hashish in that operation. The drug seizures come as the new authorities in Syria tackle drug crimes that persist despite the disruption of the large-scale captagon industry in the country after the fall of the former president, Bashar Assad, and his regime in December 2024. The UN has warned that stockpiles of drugs manufactured before Assad was toppled could sustain regional supplies for years, and researchers have said smaller networks continue to exploit smuggling routes that pass through Syria and neighboring countries.