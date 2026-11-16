An Isfahan security official denied reports of activated air defenses in the province

No hostile aircraft have been detected in Isfahan's airspace, according to local authorities

An Isfahan provincial security official denied a media report that air defenses had been activated in the central Iranian province, ‌home to ‌a uranium-enrichment plant, saying ‌no hostile aircraft had entered its airspace, according to SNN News Agency. Earlier on Monday, Iranian media reported that air defenses had been ‌activated ‌but did not say ‌why. “No hostile aircraft ‌of the enemy has been observed in the airspace of the ‌province, and air defense and armed forces activities in the province are being carried out according to the normal schedule and routine,” Akbar Salehi, Isfahan’s deputy governor for security affairs, was quoted as saying.