Agreement covers drought- and heat-resistant crops, smart farming technologies, livestock breeding and efforts to combat desertification

BEIRUT: Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon have signed an agreement to strengthen agricultural cooperation, improve food security and expand regional trade to address shared challenges in food production and resource management. The agriculture ministers signed the memorandum of understanding in Beirut, with representatives from regional and international organizations in attendance. Syria’s Agriculture Minister Basel Al-Sweidan attended the signing, according to an official statement. The agreement creates a framework for scientific and technical cooperation, focusing on developing drought- and heat-resistant crops, exchanging genetic resources and addressing cross-border agricultural pests. It also promotes greater use of smart farming technologies, geographic information systems and renewable energy, along with coordinated pesticide regulations and early warning systems. Cooperation will extend to livestock breeding, animal feed production, pasture management and sustainable water and soil use. The four countries will also collaborate on agricultural waste recycling, olive mill wastewater treatment and efforts to combat desertification. Under the agreement, they will appoint national coordinators and establish a joint steering committee within one month. Three technical committees — on crop research and production, livestock development and agricultural trade — will begin work within two months.