Children face arrest during home raids, street confrontations, military checkpoints, and inside schools

RAMALLAH: Prisoner advocacy groups have warned that Israeli authorities are systematically subjecting Palestinian child detainees to physical and psychological harm. The organizations report that the conflict in Gaza has significantly escalated the targeting of Palestinian youth. In a joint statement for World Children’s Day on Nov. 20, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society stated that violations against Palestinian children had intensified, making child detainees a central issue in the broader conflict. The institutions noted that Palestinian children have faced decades of violations, including killings, injuries, denial of education, night raids, and detentions affecting tens of thousands. They stated that children killed in airstrikes and those deprived of basic needs in detention are victims of the same system. The institutions documented over 2,000 detentions of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the conflict began. Dozens of children from Gaza have also been detained, subjected to enforced disappearance, and denied family visits, making their exact number difficult to determine. According to the statement, approximately 350 Palestinian children, including three girls, are currently held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions. Children have been detained during home raids, confrontations, at military checkpoints, on streets, and inside or near schools. The institutions also highlighted reports of field executions of children during the conflict and field interrogations targeting Palestinians of all ages. The statement described how detentions often begin with pre-dawn raids, during which soldiers break down doors, shout at families, and force children out of bed in nightclothes. Children are required to stand or sit on the floor for hours while soldiers confiscate phones and documents and announce arrests without providing charges or explanations. Injured and ill children are often denied medication and medical care. They may be shackled, beaten, or kicked during transfer in military vehicles, and their whereabouts and conditions are concealed from families. During interrogation, children face hours of questioning without lawyers or family members present, as well as sleep deprivation, isolation, and psychological intimidation to extract confessions. The institutions stated that these practices turn procedures that should be governed by law into systematic violations, leaving lasting consequences for children’s lives and futures and breaching protections and fair trial guarantees in the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Palestinian child detainees are held in overcrowded, poorly ventilated cells with inadequate clothing, worn-out blankets, and limited freedom of movement. They are deprived of personal belongings, family visits, communication with relatives, and education, while special Israeli forces repeatedly raid their cells. The institutions stated that these conditions deprive children of fundamental aspects of childhood, including family life, education, play, and security. They also reported a sharp rise in medical violations against child detainees since the conflict began. Restrictions on hygiene supplies and overcrowding have contributed to the spread of skin diseases, particularly scabies. Children are also denied medical treatment or face delays, are given unsuitable painkillers, and, in severe cases, are refused hospital transfers. Starvation has also directly affected children’s health, causing illnesses.