IRAN-CRISIS/TANKER-RESCUE (URGENT):Oman evacuates 24 crew from tanker after fire

Oman evacuated crew members from a Panama-flagged tanker after a fire near the Musandam Peninsula. Details about the incident and any injuries are still pending.

MUSCAT: Oman evacuated 24 crew members from the Panama-flagged Tara Gas tanker ‌after ‌it caught ‌fire about 2 nautical miles off the Musandam Peninsula, Oman’s Maritime Security ‌Center said ‌on Tuesday. Further ‌details ‌about the vessel, the cause ‌of the fire and any injuries were not immediately available.