The government has launched efforts to attract private investment into its defense industry

Two framework agreements have been signed with various financial institutions

RABAT: Morocco launched a drive on Wednesday to attract private investment into its fledgling defense industry as it seeks to cut reliance on arms imports and boost exports. The government signed two framework agreements bringing together ministries, the central bank, banking and capital-market institutions, the CGEM employers’ federation and state-backed funds to help finance a national defense-industry strategy, according to a royal palace statement. The sector has secured public backing worth nearly 22 billion dirhams ($2.2 billion) and is targeting annual revenue of at least 50 billion dirhams, with more than 65 percent expected to come from exports, said Ali Seddiki, the head of Morocco’s investment and export promotion agency AMDIE, at a signing ceremony chaired by King Mohammed VI. Last week, Morocco said it aimed to meet 40 percent of the equipment needs of its armed forces and security services through domestic production by 2035 under the strategy, which includes 4 billion dirhams in funding from a state-owned investment fund to attract private investors. The plan prioritizes the production of drones and autonomous systems, land and naval systems, defense electronics, cyberdefense and artificial intelligence. A new agency, DIFAA, has been established to implement the strategy by promoting investment, managing support programs and helping develop a domestic defense-industrial base, the palace statement said. The agency will also deploy policy tools including industrial offsets, public procurement, land allocation, skills development and innovation support.