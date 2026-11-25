KLEIAT AIRPORT, Lebanon: Lebanon plans to open a second international airport next month to bring economic growth to the poorer north, in a project that underlines the diminished political sway of the Hezbollah group, which had long opposed it.



Kleiat Airport, located on the Mediterranean coast, about 20 km (12 miles) from the border crossing to Syria, will offer another gateway to Lebanon alongside Beirut international airport, where travel has been disrupted by wars between Israel and Hezbollah in recent years.



The opening comes as Lebanon continues to grapple with occupation by Israel in the south, political dysfunction and deep financial turmoil. It is “a national economic need,” Fayez Rasamny, the minister of public works and transport, told Reuters. The private sector will invest $5 million to $6 million in the airport and the government will improve the region’s roads, Rasamny added.



Also named Rene Mouawad Airport after a ⁠president assassinated in 1989, ⁠it will initially offer flights to Turkiye, Egypt, and Jordan, Rasamny said.

LEBANON’S IMPOVERISHED NORTH



Politicians from the north had long pressed for the disused air base at Kleiat to be turned into a civilian airport, arguing it would boost prosperity in the Akkar region, a predominantly Sunni Muslim area adjoining the Syrian border. More than 300,000 people live in Akkar and the region is seen as Lebanon’s poorest.



But the idea faced opposition from Hezbollah, an armed Shiite Muslim group backed by Iran that long had a decisive say over government affairs, a politician and a political activist from the area told ⁠Reuters.



Hadi Hobeich, a former lawmaker from Akkar, said he and a group of MPs from the region had tried to advance the project in 2022, winning the approval of all parties apart from Hezbollah.



Hobeich, a long-standing critic of Hezbollah, said the group had raised concerns over who would be responsible for security at the airport and had shown “intense hostility” toward the idea at the time.



“When the country’s political conditions changed, we were able to open this airport,” he said.



Hezbollah’s media office didn’t respond to a request for comment.



Lebanon’s power balance has been turned on its head since 2024, when Israel pummelled Hezbollah in two wars in under two years and Syria’s president, Bashar Assad, a Hezbollah ally, was ousted, severely weakening the group’s grip over Lebanese government affairs.



Assad had also opposed the airport, fearing it might fall under the purview of a hostile security force, a senior politician close to Hezbollah said.



Since ⁠taking office in early ⁠2025, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has pursued a government policy aimed at securing Hezbollah’s disarmament.



His agenda also included opening Kleiat airport.



The government has awarded a four-year concession to a private sector company, Sky Lounge, to run the airport under a public-private partnership.



Sky Lounge Chairman Ziad Monla said the government wants the airport open “as fast as possible.” “The north has been forgotten for 30 or 40 years,” he told Reuters.



He envisages a hub serving both Syrian and Lebanese passengers and hopes the government can earn up to $20 million from it over four years.



Sky Lounge said it has so far signed with a local airline to run flights from the new airport, while negotiations with regional and international carriers remain ongoing.



When Reuters visited the airport in early November, dozens of workers buzzed around a hangar being transformed into a passenger terminal. Inside, cables snaked across the floor and scaffolding stood against bare walls.



Hamed Zakaria said he has been lobbying officials to open Kleiat Airport for more than a decade. A local political activist and businessman, he hopes the new airport will be a boon for what he sees as a neglected region.



“Akkar is for development, for prosperity,” he said.