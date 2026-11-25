Raid targeted storage facility as suspects attempted to change drugs’ location

Authorities destroyed 400m captagon pills on Sunday

LONDON: The anti-narcotics authority in the Syrian Arab Republic seized about 2.3 million captagon pills and arrested two suspects during an operation targeting a drug storage facility in the coastal Tartous province. The Ministry of Interior’s Drug Enforcement Department said on Wednesday that its personnel raided the warehouse while suspects were attempting to move the shipment and change its storage location, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. Syrian authorities on Sunday destroyed large quantities of narcotics, including 400 million captagon pills seized by security forces during multiple operations. The DED this month carried out two security operations in the Damascus countryside, seizing 200,000 narcotic pills, 61 kg of hashish, and 2 kg marijuana, and arresting three individuals for smuggling narcotics from Lebanon, the SANA added. Syria’s role in the regional captagon trade has reportedly changed since the fall of longtime ruler Bashar Assad, whose government was widely accused of profiting from the production and trafficking of the amphetamine-like drug. The interim authorities, led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, have vowed to continue combating drug trafficking through what they describe as all legitimate means in pursuit of a “drug-free Syria.” The UN said last year that large-scale captagon production in Syria had been disrupted since Assad’s ousting on Dec. 8, 2024. Still, major seizures continue.