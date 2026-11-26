DUBAI: An Iraqi court on Thursday sentenced 11 people to 15 years in prison each for smuggling oil to neighboring countries, convicting them under the country’s anti-terrorism law, according to a ruling from the Supreme Judicial Council.

The Central Criminal Court in Baghdad issued the unanimous ruling, which will count the time the defendants spent in custody since September. The court did not name the countries involved.

The ruling can be appealed and is subject to mandatory review by the Court of Cassation. Parties harmed by the smuggling may also seek compensation through the civil courts once the verdict is final.

The ruling comes as Iraqi authorities step up a crackdown on oil smuggling and theft.