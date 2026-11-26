The incident occurred while the tankers attempted an unauthorized crossing via the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard released the information through the Tasnim news agency

DUBAI: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said in a statement published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Thursday that two tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines north of Oman’s Khasab port while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via what the Revolutionary Guard’s navy described as an unauthorized route.