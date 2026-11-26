Airstrikes mark the third consecutive night of attacks in Gaza

Over 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have died since the last ceasefire

CAIRO: Medics said at least nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire overnight, including the deputy minister of education appointed by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, marking the third consecutive night of airstrikes despite a ceasefire that has been in place for over a year. Medics reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza today, Thursday, resulting in the death of Khaled Abu Nida, the deputy minister of education in Gaza, and his wife. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the attack was one of a series of assassinations recently targeting senior members and officials of Hamas, adding that Israel had killed about 80 Hamas militants last month. He said, “No terrorist is safe, and no one will escape from Hamas’s leadership.” Abu Nida is the third senior Hamas official killed by Israel since Tuesday, following two senior security officials. The Israeli army stated that Abu Nida was responsible for managing Hamas’s economic affairs and overseeing its banking and investment network, directing funds toward military activities and enhancing capabilities. The army added that his death could weaken the movement’s ability to maintain its financial resources and support its military capabilities. Hamas confirmed the death of Abu Nida and his wife, stating that he was the deputy minister of education and also a member of the movement’s political bureau, without addressing the Israeli accusations against him. It stated in a statement, “The occupation’s terrorist targeting of educational cadres and civilian figures is a heinous crime that reveals the ugly face of the occupation.” The statement added, “We affirm that the continuation of the systematic policy of assassinations and targeting of civilian homes constitutes a continuous violation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law and all international norms and charters. The so-called ‘Peace Council’ bears political and moral responsibility for the continuation of these crimes due to its silence and inability to stop the aggression, and its continued provision of cover and support for the occupation, which encouraged it to persist in its policy of assassinations and targeting civilians and safe homes.” Medics reported that two other airstrikes resulted in the deaths of six in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood and the Beach refugee camp overnight in Gaza City. Later on Thursday, medics said that Israeli gunfire killed a 62-year-old man in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the eastern sector. The Israeli army has not yet commented on the other seven fatalities. Israel continued to carry out attacks that it claims target Hamas, but which have also resulted in the deaths of a number of civilians. The ceasefire plan, supported by US President Donald Trump, has failed to stop the violence or ensure the disarmament of Hamas. At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have died since the ceasefire agreement in October 2025, according to Palestinian and Israeli statistics. Israeli forces currently control about two-thirds of the Gaza Strip, having controlled more than half at the time of the ceasefire, while Hamas controls a narrow strip of land along the Gaza coast. The Israeli military campaign on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, causing a hunger crisis and the displacement of the entire population of the sector. Assessments by researchers and a United Nations investigation have concluded that the campaign amounts to genocide. Israel has denied the genocide accusations, stating that it acted in self-defense after militants led by Hamas killed 1,200 and took more than 250 hostages in an attack on Israel in October 2023.