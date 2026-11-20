- The child was between 0 and 4 years old
VIRGINIA, USA: Virginia reported its first measles-associated death of 2026 on Friday, involving a child who tested positive for measles, the state health department said.
The department said the child was between 0 and 4 years old. It did not disclose additional details, including the child’s vaccination status, citing the family’s privacy.
Measles can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation, complications during pregnancy and death.
The death comes amid a recent increase in measles activity in parts of Virginia, according to state health officials.