NEW YORK: An Indian man was sentenced Friday to more than 19 years in a US prison for plotting to hire a hitman to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, allegedly on behalf of Indian intelligence.

The case strained ties between Washington and New Delhi, which denied any involvement in Nikhil Gupta’s foiled ploy to assassinate dual US-Canadian citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty in February to all three counts he faced: murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“Today’s sentence holds Gupta accountable for his cold and calculated plot,” US Attorney Jamie McDonald said in a statement.

US federal prosecutors alleged that an Indian intelligence officer, who remains at large, directed the plot and recruited Gupta in May 2023 to hire a hitman to carry out the murder.

Pannun, the intended target, is affiliated with a New York-based group called Sikhs for Justice that advocates for the secession of Punjab, a northern Indian state with a large Sikh population.

He vowed to “continue pursuing Punjab’s independence from Indian occupation” in remarks outside a Manhattan courthouse after sentencing.

“I’m ready to face India’s bullet if that is the price I have to pay,” Pannun said, also calling for the Indian intelligence official to face US justice.

Canada separately alleged in 2023 that India arranged a plot on its soil that ended in the killing of a Sikh separatist, who was a naturalized Canadian citizen.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was shot dead by masked gunmen outside the Sikh temple he presided over after being wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism offenses and conspiracy to commit murder — accusations he denied.

India dismissed Ottawa’s allegations, which sent relations into freefall, with both nations expelling a slew of diplomats.