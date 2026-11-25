TSA expects to screen 17.6 million passengers through Monday

AAA projects nearly 73 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles by road

WASHINGTON: Thanksgiving travelers flocked to airports, roads and railways Wednesday for one of the busiest travel days in the US, despite facing rainstorms on the East Coast, coastal flooding in the West, snow in the midwest and lingering worries about recent technology failures. Even some of those who got up very early to try to beat the rush at airports found themselves dealing with long security-check lines. Terri Zimmerman said she waited in line at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for nearly an hour early Wednesday morning before boarding a flight to Tallahassee to see relatives for the holiday. “I was just surprised when we walked in to see that kind of line,” said Zimmerman, 71, a retiree from Deerfield Beach, Florida. “It was 5 a.m. in the morning. I thought we’d be like the first flight out and there wouldn’t be anybody there, but the place was packed.” Zimmerman and scores of other South Florida travelers trudged through heavy rains that sparked concerns about more flooding. At one point Wednesday morning, some of the longest security line wait times were 81 minutes at Miami International Airport and around 40 minutes at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Portland International Airport in Oregon, according to the Transportation Security Administration. In the afternoon, the average security line wait time at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City topped 100 minutes. But most major airports around the country had only short delays. Millions of travelers taking to the skies and roads to get to family gatherings The TSA expects to screen about 17.6 million passengers between Tuesday and Monday. AAA projected that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) between Tuesday and Monday, including nearly 73 million on the roads and nearly 6 million in the air. Another 2.6 million people were expected to take buses, trains and cruises. Air traffic hit a 16-year high on Tuesday with 52,000 flights in one day, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a social media post. The flight-tracking service FlightAware reported more than 2,000 flight delays and more than 40 cancelations in the US on Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration said there was an average 54-minute departure delay at San Francisco International Airport because of a low cloud ceiling, and an average 30-minute departure delay at Miami International due to weather. Airline passengers say they made sure to get an early start For Tracy VanLeuven Miller, an early morning flight out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Atlanta did the trick Wednesday. It was the first time she had ever flown to see family for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. She sailed through baggage check and the TSA in less than 10 minutes, adding online, “Now I’m ready for a Mimosa!” “As a military spouse (now retired), my family always traveled by car due to affordability,” she told The Associated Press via social media. “I decided to try air travel this year after a long, grueling road trip last year from northern Virginia to Atlanta. Since I’m traveling solo this year, I decided to fly, using points to absorb some of the crazy expensive plane ticket.” Travelers also reported relatively smooth sailing at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. Security line waits there were about 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon, the TSA said. Darius Russman, who was traveling from Atlanta to New Jersey on Wednesday, said he got to the airport around three hours before his flight. “Last week with all the airplanes being shut down, I mean, that was like, that’s crazy,” he said. “Usually I get here maybe two hours, hour and a half (early). But because the unpredictability of the travel and the prices, it’s like, well, it’s better to get here earlier and not be like stuck in the craziness.” Bad weather shaping up to be a challenge A major storm developing along the Eastern Seaboard could bring heavy rain, coastal flooding, high winds and power outages to the Carolinas on Wednesday and the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thanksgiving, the National Weather Service said. Wind gusts could hit 50 mph (80 kph) or higher along the Interstate 95 corridor. The weather service posted wind adviseries from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England. The storm was expected to affect air travel at eastern US airports Thanksgiving Day into Friday morning, with reduced visibility, greater turbulence, strong winds and aircraft icing, the weather service said. Winter storm warnings and watches were posted for parts of Missouri and Illinois, with up to 13 inches (33 centimeters) of snow expected in the St. Louis area by Thursday afternoon. And king tides were continuing on the West Coast, with coastal flood warnings issued from Southern California to the San Francisco area to the Oregon and Washington coasts. Travelers were also hoping to avoid new tech and system failures like the ones that upended airlines this month, including the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years caused by a Federal Aviation Administration network malfunction. Within the past week, both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines saw their own outages, leading to hundreds of flight delays.