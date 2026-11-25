QUITO: Ecuador on Wednesday denied reports that the United States has suspended joint military operations against the country’s drug gangs while investigating claims of human rights abuses by Ecuadoran forces.

Interior Minister John Reimberg told reporters that Ecuador was continuing to “work together” with US forces to “attack” criminal groups.

The Atlantic magazine and the New York Times on Tuesday reported that Washington had paused operations to investigate the killing of a cartel leader on September 23.

Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo on September 23 shared images on X of a pickup truck riddled with bullets and the bloodied bodies of three men on the ground next to it.

A helicopter can be seen hovering near the scene on a highway, and several soldiers are visible in the distance.

Loffredo said the image, which was shared by right-wing President Daniel Noboa, showed the killing of a leading member of the fearsome Los Choneros gang, alias “Charlie,” in southwestern Manabi province.

He said the operation was carried out in “cooperation with the (US) Southern Command.”

The Atlantic said President Donald Trump’s administration was investigating possible human rights abuses in the operation, including the possibility that the suspects were killed while already in Ecuadoran custody.

Both The Atlantic and the New York Times quoted unnamed an unnamed Pentagon official as saying that US military personnel did not take part in the operation.

The official was further quoted as saying that the Department of Defense took “allegations of misconduct by our partners seriously.”

Noboa is on a drive to subdue the drug-trafficking gangs that have turned what was once one of Latin America’s safest countries into one of its deadliest.

Since March of this year, the United States has been taking part in operations, including bombing fishing boats in the Pacific on suspicion that they were supplying fuel to drug traffickers’ speedboats.

Neither Washington nor Quito provided proof of those allegations.

Reimberg on Wednesday accused The Atlantic and the New York Times in their reporting of trying “to damage these relationships (with Washington) that have yielded so many positive results.”

He vowed that the United States and Ecuador would “continue working” together, holding up Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s visit to Quito last week as proof of unwavering ties.

Hegseth during his visit reiterated Washington’s “steadfast support” for Noboa’s anti-gang crackdown.