Spain’s conservatives and the far-right are poised to end Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s eight-year rule with a majority in the recent snap general election.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) is projected to win 134 seats, while the far-right Vox party is expected to secure 50 seats, giving them a parliamentary majority.

MADRID: Spain’s conservatives and the far right appeared set to end Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s eight-year rule with a majority in Sunday’s snap general election, partial results showed. The outcome is being closely watched as Europe enters an electoral cycle over the next year with a presidential poll in France and legislative elections in Poland and Italy that could reshape the continent’s politics. Sanchez, one of Europe’s few leftist leaders, is a darling of international progressives. But his polarizing status and anger over the cost of living imperiled his tenure. With two-thirds of votes counted, the main conservative Popular Party (PP) was predicted to win 134 seats and far-right, anti-immigration Vox 50 — giving them a majority in the 350-member parliament. The parties govern several Spanish regions together, but a national coalition would be a first since Spain’s transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco’s fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975). The Socialists were seen taking just 117 seats and unable to secure enough allies on the far left and among regional separatist parties. The final turnout, which was still rising, had surpassed 79 percent — the highest figure since 1982 — but it seemed that participation had not benefited the left. Sanchez, seen as the great survivor of Spanish politics, had called for a mobilization of progressive and undecided voters among the 38.6 million electorate to overturn pre-election polls that had consistently put him behind the PP. Draped in a red-and-yellow Spanish flag, PP supporter Juan Carlos, a 47-year-old civil servant, exuded optimism as he awaited the count at the party’s Madrid headquarters. Calling the election “the most important of Spanish democracy,” he attributed the high turnout to “all the misfortune that has happened nationally: train accidents, corruption, the government’s poor management.” - ‘Regression’ - Sanchez, 54, says a PP-Vox coalition will cause “regression” for social rights, notably for women, as well as efforts to rehabilitate Franco’s victims that the opposition has vowed to repeal. He has vaunted the dynamism of the European Union’s fourth-largest economy, which has outperformed its peers, and an international standing marked by clashes with US President Donald Trump and Israel. Braving a cold night outside Socialist headquarters in Madrid, where few party activists had gathered, trade unionist Pilar Ramiro told AFP she wanted “a progressive government, not a regression.” “Public education, public health care, all the public services, the far right and the right want to take all that away,” the 60-year-old said. PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who won the most seats in 2023 but failed to form a government, has accused Sanchez of scaremongering. The 65-year-old, who ran the northwestern region of Galicia for 13 years, has tried to project an image of experience and competence. He has long attacked Sanchez over corruption scandals, concessions to Catalan separatists and failing to pass a budget. Two high-speed train collisions this year that together killed 115 people and July’s migrant rush into Spain’s north African city of Ceuta from Morocco have provided further ammunition to the opposition. “There’s work, but there’s no work with a decent wage, lots of corruption, lots of feminism — fake feminism from my point of view,” human resources worker Ana Martinez, 54, said in Madrid. - Migration under scrutiny - Sanchez had tried to leverage anger over a chronic housing crisis, passing measures for tenants earlier this month. The right, whose rejection of urgent housing decrees in October prompted Sanchez to call a vote originally scheduled for 2027, has blamed his successive governments for soaring housing costs. Vox, on course to gain 17 seats, has focused on immigration, which it connects with the housing crisis and other issues to tap into popular frustration, particularly among young people. Led by 50-year-old Santiago Abascal, the party wants the deportation of irregular migrants, foreigners who commit crimes and those it deems are living off public benefits. A recent surge of migrant boats arriving in the Canary Islands has put Sanchez’s outspoken defense of a more open immigration policy under fresh scrutiny. Spain’s aging population has grown to nearly 50 million, mainly due to immigration which the government says is driving economic growth. In Barcelona, 21-year-old student Sara Casagrande said: “We have to be careful about what kind of change we want. A very radical change wouldn’t be good either.”