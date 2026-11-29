She has stated that resigning from office is not an option for her, despite the challenges ahead

The impeachment trial has narrowed down to a single charge of unexplained wealth, after three of the four original charges were dropped

MANILA: Philippine ‌Vice President Sara Duterte will testify on Friday in her ongoing impeachment trial at the Senate, where a conviction would kill her hopes of becoming president, her defense lawyer Michael Poa said on Sunday. Duterte told reporters last week that she was “preparing for the worst,” but said resigning from office was out ‌of the question. “If ‌it’s a guilty verdict, ‌it will come with a lot of consequences,” she added. Duterte will attend the trial to “refute all the allegations and malicious accusations against her,” according to a document submitted by her lawyers. She briefly appeared at the Senate in July during the second ‌day of proceedings ‌when she declared herself “bloodied but unbowed.” Duterte’s lawyers ‌opened their defense in the high-profile impeachment ‌trial earlier this month, countering allegations that she had amassed unexplained wealth. Prosecutors had dropped three of the four charges against Duterte ‌and left allegations of unexplained wealth as the sole remaining issue for senator-judges to rule on. Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is himself facing trial for crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court, denies wrongdoing and has described the impeachment as politically motivated. Duterte, who ran in tandem with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2022, announced in February that she will run for president in the 2028 elections.