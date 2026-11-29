ISLAMABAD: China’s Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, carrying a Pakistani national among three astronauts, undocked from the country’s space station at 11:42pm Beijing time on Sunday and began its journey back to Earth, Pakistan’s space agency said.

Ali, who traveled into space aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 mission, is the first Pakistani to orbit the Earth and the first foreign astronaut to enter China’s Tiangong space station. He arrived at China’s ​space station ⁠on Nov. ​25, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s space program and its scientific and technological cooperation with Beijing.

The 40-year-old Pakistan Air Force pilot is returning to earth alongside Shenzhou-23 crew members Zhang Zhiyuan, commander of the return mission, and Lai Ka-ying, the first ‌astronaut from Hong Kong and China’s fourth female space traveler, Reuters reported, citing Chinese state media.

“Before separation, with the cooperation of ground personnel, astronauts completed all pre-evacuation tasks such as setting the space station complex status, organizing and transmitting experimental data, and clearing and transferring on-orbit materials, as well as conducting work handover and sharing experiences from on-orbit operations,” Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said.

“The Shenzhou 23 manned spacecraft’s return capsule will re-enter and return under ground command control at an appropriate time.”

Pakistan’s space cooperation with China dates back to the early 1990s and has expanded from satellite launches to human spaceflight. Pakistan is also developing a lunar rover for a Chinese mission tentatively scheduled for 2028.

Though Ali’s ‌stay is much ‌shorter than the roughly six-month ​rotation for a ‌Chinese astronaut, it has been cause for huge ‌celebration in Pakistan. As a payload specialist, he was tasked with four joint China-Pakistan experiments in life sciences and materials science while in ​orbit.

The journey from undocking to landing is expected to take about 5.5 hours under China’s three-orbit autonomous fast-return profile.

— With additional input from Reuters.