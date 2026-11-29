ISLAMABAD: Pakistan prime minister’s aide on political affairs Rana Sanaullah on Sunday called for a consensus on holding a referendum to create new provinces, saying such a move should be based on broad national agreement.

The statement followed a series of high-level political consultations on Saturday as PM Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party seeks cooperation from coalition partners, amid differences over proposals to restructure the country’s administrative boundaries.

Pakistan has four provinces, and supporters of creating more argue that smaller units would improve public services. But the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which governs Sindh and is a key ally of Sharif’s government, has strongly opposed any move to divide the province.

Speaking to reporters in Faisalabad, Sanaullah said parliament is the appropriate forum to debate all such issues, whether it is the creation of South Punjab province or the division of Sindh, urging that the views of all political parties should be brought forward and a common ground should be identified.

“Whenever such matters have been resolved through consensus in the past, those decisions have also been long-lasting and have benefited the public and the nation. There should be consensus on the issue currently facing us as well,” he said.

“A referendum means seeking guidance from the people, and there is nothing wrong with that... However, if the referendum itself is disputed, its results will not be in the best interests of the country and the nation. Therefore, the decision to hold a referendum should also be made through consensus.”

Pakistan’s constitution allows the prime minister to put a question of national importance to voters after approval by a joint sitting of parliament. But a referendum would not, by itself, change any provincial boundary.

Creating a new province would require a constitutional amendment backed by two-thirds of the total membership of each house of parliament and two-thirds of the assembly of the province concerned.

Pakistan’s government has proposed convening a National Assembly session from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24 to undertake “important legislation,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said earlier on Sunday.

“Important legislation will be undertaken during the National Assembly session,” he said on X. “All parties should take the legislative process seriously. It is the joint responsibility of the government and the opposition to maintain a conducive atmosphere during the session.”

The minister did not specify what legislation the government intended to introduce.

Pakistan, a country of more than 240 million people, is divided into four provinces, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, that vary enormously in population and geography.

The debate over new provinces gained momentum in July after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi publicly called for the creation of additional administrative units, arguing that the country’s existing governance structure needed to be overhauled.

The idea of holding a referendum to gauge public opinion on the creation of new provinces has been backed by multiple federal ministers but opposed by the PPP.