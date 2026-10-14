- Dmitriev expressed confidence that Moscow can manage any challenges arising from sanctions
- The Kremlin sees the diesel deal as a significant step toward improving bilateral relations
MOSCOW: The US-Russia diesel deal can pave the way for further economic cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow would overcome any sanctions-related difficulties to ensure the diesel supplies.
The example of diesel cooperation with the US “will open other opportunities as well,” he told reporters.