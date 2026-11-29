Switzerland is holding a referendum on easing arms export restrictions

The country traditionally does not export weapons to conflict zones

GENEVA: Switzerland could ease restrictions on its weapons exports in a tightly contested referendum on Sunday pitting the country’s neutral and humanitarian traditions against security concerns and a billion-dollar arms industry. The wealthy landlocked country does not export to nations involved in armed conflicts and insists on being consulted if its clients want to transfer Swiss-made arms to another state. However, the government argued that Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has changed Europe’s security calculations. Parliament eased the restrictions last year, with the government backing the changes. Under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, left-wing parties and NGOs forced a referendum on the issue, arguing that the amendment endangers Swiss neutrality. Furthermore, “it significantly increases the risk that Swiss weapons could indirectly end up in civil wars or in the hands of regimes that violate the law,” argued Monika Maire-Hefti, president of the Caritas Switzerland charity. Close contest Proponents, including the centrist and right-wing parties, argue that the reform is essential to keep the Swiss arms industry competitive and ensure its place in international supply chains. It is a matter of “retaining, within our territory, the expertise essential to our independence and security,” said Yvan Pahud, a member of the hard-right Swiss People’s Party, during the campaign. Opinion polls suggest a close contest, with the last three published on November 18 putting the camp backing the changes narrowly ahead. Polling stations close at noon (1100 GMT), with most people having voted beforehand by post. The first result projections are expected soon after. The amendments make it possible for Switzerland to export military materiel to 36 named partner countries even during an international conflict — provided they do not grant a military advantage. The 36 countries includes European nations, plus Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United States. No shipments to Ukraine According to estimates from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Switzerland was the 20th-biggest arms exporter between 2021 and 2025, holding a 0.3-percent share of the global market. After two years of decline, Swiss arms exports surged by 43 percent to 948.2 million francs ($1.13 billion) in 2025 — primarily thanks to ammunition, armored vehicles and spare parts shipments to neighboring Germany. But around 20 NGOs, including Amnesty International Switzerland, have condemned “the dismantling of the main safeguards governing Swiss arms exports.” Critics also point out that the proposal includes no measures to support Ukraine, despite requests from several European countries since the 2022 Russian invasion. The economy ministry says Switzerland’s neutrality laws prevent Swiss weapons exports to Ukraine. “Since Switzerland maintains an embargo on military equipment against Russia, it may not supply such equipment to Ukraine either,” it says. Indirect transfers to Ukraine would also remain subject to restrictions. The Swiss will also vote on Sunday on increasing VAT to fund a pensions rise; on restricting the sale and use of noisy fireworks; and on changing the way married couples are taxed.