Russian authorities reported downing over 1,000 Ukrainian drones overnight

The drones predominantly targeted the Moscow region

MOSCOW: Russian authorities said Sunday they shot down more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones overnight, with hundreds targeting the Moscow region. It came a day after Russia said it destroyed more than 1,200 Ukrainian drones in a night-time attack. Both Ukraine and Russia have stepped up air attacks in recent months as the war grinds through its fifth year. The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday morning that air defense forces had downed 1,017 Ukrainian drones in more than a dozen regions, including Moscow. Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that more than 500 drones flew toward the capital region. “Most were neutralized by the defense ministry’s air defense forces on distant approach. A total of 105 drones were destroyed on the approach to Moscow,” Sobyanin wrote on the state-backed Max platform. US efforts to mediate an end to Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II have failed to reach any accord, except for prisoner exchanges.