Jensen Huang’s return, just 11 days after resignation over multiple affairs, has intensified calls for tougher export controls on advanced AI chips

Allegations suggest Nvidia’s advanced AI chips were diverted to China through a company suspected of ties to Beijing, raising bipartisan concerns in Congress

WASHINGTON: Nvidia boss Jensen Huang faces a grilling in Congress on Tuesday following his shock reinstatement as the US chip giant’s chief executive, despite an explosive sex-and-espionage scandal involving China that has raised national security concerns. The return of Huang, just 11 days after he resigned over multiple affairs — including one with a suspected Chinese spy — has intensified demands for answers and tougher export controls on powerful AI chips from both Republicans and Democrats. Huang is scheduled to face questioning behind closed doors on Tuesday by three Republican-led House committees — Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and the select committee on China. “The Nvidia board’s brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed,” the committees’ chairmen wrote in a joint statement. “We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of Nvidia products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary’s AI capabilities.” Nvidia’s general counsel Tim Teter will also face closed-door questioning by the same House committees on Wednesday. On Thursday, Huang is set to appear at a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. ‘Push back hard’ At the heart of the scandal are allegations that Nvidia’s advanced AI chips were diverted to China through Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company formerly led by Alice Huang, whom US intelligence suspects of working for Beijing. Reports have identified her as one of the women with whom the tech titan had an affair — prompting calls for answers on both sides of the political aisle. “Antipathy toward China is one of the very few things that is really bipartisan in Washington DC,” said Mick Mulvaney, who served as acting White House chief of staff in the first Trump administration. “I expect the Democrats to push back hard,” he told CNBC. “I’d be curious to see how hard the Republicans push back.” Republicans in Congress are already pressing for sweeping investigations into the scandal, mounting a rare challenge to Trump, whose administration worked behind the scenes to push for Huang’s reinstatement in a highly unusual government intervention. Trump insisted on Thursday Huang was not a security threat, while touting the intervention as “a great thing” for the world. Nvidia’s board has also said it had received assurances from senior US officials and was confident Huang’s reinstatement posed no security risk, even though its own independent investigation remained unfinished. “Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang,” outgoing Republican congressman Don Bacon wrote on X. “Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high end computer chips sales to China. We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology.” ‘Rollercoaster ride’ More probes are expected to emerge after the Democrats take control of both houses of Congress in January. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X that his party representatives will “investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump administration, Jensen Huang, other Nvidia executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain.” Jittery stock markets, reeling from a recent tech rout, are also likely to watch the congressional hearings closely. “We continue to expect a rollercoaster ride ahead,” said tech industry analyst Dan Ives. “Next week Jensen carries the weight of the entire tech sector and AI Revolution thesis when he marches into DC, as the politicians are eagerly awaiting these sessions with all the world watching.” Huang may also face scrutiny over something else: his clothes. At a recent all-hands meeting at Nvidia’s California headquarters, where Huang apologized to employees, he ditched his signature black leather jacket in favor of a navy cotton coat — a more subdued look that many observers interpreted as a sign of remorse.