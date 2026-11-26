Assailants were seen with whisky bottles during the siege

Security forces freed the captives and killed one gunman

CARTAGENA, Colombia: The assailants who held 76 people hostage in a Colombia supermarket this week drank alcohol and strolled around with whisky bottles in their hands during the 17-hour siege, one of the rescued hostages recounted to AFP. Security forces stormed an Exito supermarket in the port city of Cartagena before dawn on Wednesday, freeing all the captives unharmed and killing one of three assailants. The gunmen had allegedly taken refuge in the store following a failed attempt to rob an armored vehicle. The kidnappers “had been drinking since very early” in the morning and were walking around with “bottles of whisky in their hands” while playing music, said Carlos Tapia, one of the rescued hostages. The marketing specialist had left a gym and went to buy bread for breakfast on Tuesday morning, when three hooded men pointed a gun at him and told him to “get on the floor,” Tapia recounted a day after the siege. Tapia told AFP he then spent an hour on the ground, never imagining that the ordeal would stretch into the early hours of the following day. Armed forces’ footage from the raid showed troops in camouflage moving through the shopping center past shuttered storefronts, with rifles raised and officers working to separate hostages from the hostage-takers. Colombia is facing its worst wave of violence in a decade. “I saw people screaming, people crying,” Tapia said, adding that he tried to stay calm. The kidnappers then took him to an emergency exit, where they made him sit in a chair for another five hours. There he saw them set up what looked like explosives: two tubes with a disposable cell phone, wrapped in tape with some wires. The assailants then started drinking beer or whisky, Tapia said. “They asked me what I needed, said Exito was mine, that I should take whatever I wanted” from the supermarket, he added. “Two of them were already drunk,” falling asleep when night fell, he added. Tapia said: “I only asked for water, a book, and that was it.” He remembered the three assailants as being kind to him but said some other people were tied up and beaten. “They told me that... if I behaved, nothing would happen to me.” After 17 hours in captivity, all hostages were freed and one of the three hostage-takers was killed, President Abelardo de la Espriella said in a video on social media. “I spent the whole day crying,” said Siria Castellanos, Tapia’s mother. “I think the worst thing that can happen to a mother is to feel that her son is being held captive.”