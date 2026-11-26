NAIROBI: More than half the field workers at the US government’s famine monitor will lose their jobs by the end of the year due to a lack of funding, six people told Reuters, leaving it unable to help fend off famines made more likely by El Nino and aid cuts.



December 1 30-day termination notices to dozens of employees of the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) mean it will be unable to produce its next food security update, three of the people, all with direct knowledge of the issue, said.



An email from the monitor to aid officials sent on Tuesday and seen by Reuters said the December update would not be published because the US State Department had not confirmed funding for the fiscal year that began in October, forcing staff to “initiate contingency closeout actions.”



The update is crucial for countries on the brink of famine such as Sudan, Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia, since it was expected to include details of the areas hit hardest by drastic food shortages. Early indications of a famine help humanitarian agencies and policymakers assess and deploy lifesaving relief measures to prevent further deaths from hunger.



“We will endeavor to remain as engaged as possible during this period of disruption and anticipate that we will soon be able to confirm ⁠funding and restart ⁠full operations,” the email said.



The anticipated terminations and the fact that the December report – one of three such updates produced in a year – will not be published have not been reported before. The people Reuters spoke to said they had no details of how and when funding and reporting might resume or whether any jobs might be reinstated.



A spokesperson for FEWS NET asked Reuters to direct all questions regarding its funding to the State Department.

NO PLAN TO CLOSE DOWN MONITOR



A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that they did “not intend to close down FEWS NET or reduce its deliverables, which are funded through April 2027.”



The spokesperson did not respond to questions about the prospect of funding for the full fiscal year, which ends on September 30, 2027.



Washington-based FEWS NET is one of just two global hunger monitors — the other being the ⁠UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification or IPC — and works in more than 30 countries.



Around 200 people of many different nationalities, most of them field staff based in regional hubs or country offices, work on data collection and analysis for FEWS NET. Additional staff run the website and information storage.



In October, termination notices had already been sent to 20 percent of FEWS NET staff following months of uncertainty about the monitor’s financial future, the six people said.



Four of the people said staff at the hunger monitor warned the State Department as recently as last week that its operations would have to cease without financial guarantees. An internal email dated July 24 and seen by Reuters ordered a pause on travel and recruitment, citing a cash crunch.



In the past, funding for the hunger monitor, which was part of the now-shuttered US Agency for International Development, would have been approved before the fiscal year began on October 1, the people said.



They added they did not know whether the lack of funding was due to internal bottlenecks and poor management or if it reflected a deliberate decision by the Trump administration to downsize or close FEWS NET.

CONTRACTOR DRAWS UP CLOSEOUT PLAN



Aid workers have struggled to respond to surging needs after widespread funding cuts by governments including the United States, long the ⁠world’s largest donor, forced organizations to cut ⁠their workforce and operations.



The spending for FEWS NET’s field operations is channelled through private contractor Chemonics, which traditionally pays the monitor’s expenses upfront before being reimbursed by the US government.



The six people said that Chemonics has continued to cover FEWS NET expenses for months while it awaited funding approval from the State Department. The contractor sent a closeout plan to the State Department earlier this month, with a view to winding down operations, they said.



Chemonics did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

QUESTIONS FROM CONGRESS



The monitor, which aims to forecast hunger crises 6 to 12 months in advance, was established in 1985 following a deadly famine in Ethiopia that shocked the world and highlighted the need for early warning systems.



Since beginning operations during former President Ronald Reagan’s second term, it had received bipartisan support until last year, when the shutdown of USAID took it offline for five months. It resumed work in late June last year.



Earlier this year, the State Department ordered the monitor to stop publishing reports about crisis-hit Somalia, Yemen and Afghanistan, without offering any explanation, according to the July 24 internal email seen by Reuters.



The suspension of the reports, lifted in September, prompted criticism from Gregory Meeks, the top-ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee.



Meeks told Reuters that the State Department was putting “millions of lives at risk as it delays funding for FEWS NET.”



“The Department should stop stalling and allow FEWS NET to do what it does best — provide analysis to prevent famine abroad,” he said.



The State Department did not respond to a request for comment on the remarks by Meeks.