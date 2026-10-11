The decision was announced by the president's office following anti-government demonstrations

Emergency powers were invoked under two articles of Pakistan's constitution relating to security measures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan placed a northern province under emergency rule on Sunday, the president’s office said, following anti-government demonstrations there and militant violence in the northwest. The move, invoked under two articles of Pakistan’s constitution dealing with security, grants the federal government sweeping administrative powers over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where thousands of supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan have been marching to demand his release.