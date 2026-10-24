Merz addressed the issue at a Christian Social Union party conference

He emphasized pressure from both extremist parties and foreign enemies

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned on Saturday that Germany was facing pressure from extremist parties and from foreign enemies, including a “massive threat” from Russia, which he said was seeking to destabilize Germany. Speaking at a party conference of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of his conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), he said the parties had the responsibility to push through economic reforms to reinforce Germany’s social stability.