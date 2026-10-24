ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has declared an emergency in the Pakistan Railways till Dec. 31 to ensure safe operations, state media reported on Saturday, amid surging train accidents in the country.

Train accidents are relatively common in Pakistan, where the railway system has suffered from decades of underinvestment, outdated tracks and aging signal systems.

A passenger train detailed in central Pakistan’s Sher Shah city earlier this month, killing four people and injuring 30 others. In 2023, ten cars of a passenger train derailed in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others.

As per Abbasi’s instructions, all railways field officers’ leaves have been canceled for three months while officers have been directed to visit the field on Sundays to monitor train operations, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

“The emergency will remain in force until 31st of December,” Radio Pakistan said.

The minister has also directed railways officials to use trains to travel for official duties to other cities, the state media outlet said, adding that civil and mechanical chief engineers will submit daily reports to the ministry regarding their areas of responsibility.

Radio Pakistan said daily reports have also been sought from the railways head of safety.

Abbasi said Abbasi the government is committed to providing passengers with the safest possible journey in line with the prime minister’s vision, Radio Pakistan reported.

Millions of passengers every year use trains to travel in Pakistan every year, especially for intercity and long-distance travel.

According to Pakistani English-language newspaper The Express Tribune, Pakistan Railways has recorded more than 55 accidents involving passenger and freight trains since January 1.

Train passengers have often raised concerns over railway safety, maintenance standards and the effectiveness of measures announced to prevent mishaps.