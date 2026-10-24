This measure is due to an ongoing Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

The decision is part of efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola

NAIROBI: Uganda’s health ministry said late on Friday that travelers with a history of travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been battling an Ebola outbreak for months, will not be permitted to transit through the East African nation. The announcement came after an Ebola patient in Nigeria was reported to have spent two weeks in Uganda prior to returning to Abuja, raising concerns she may have been infected during her visit.