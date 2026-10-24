ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of the R4 group of nations and their counterparts from the UK, France, Germany and Italy discussed conflicts in the Middle East, a joint statement issued on Saturday said, stressing the need to resolve them through dialogue and diplomacy.

The R4 or Regional Four group comprises Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Türkiye and Egypt. The foreign ministers of these four countries met their counterparts from Italy, France, the UK and Germany in Istanbul on Friday for talks on regional tensions.

The dialogue takes place as the Iran-backed Houthis intensify attacks against Saudi Arabia, amid renewed fears of a wider regional conflict after reports that US and Israeli forces had drawn up plans for possible strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and missile capabilities.

The joint statement said the foreign ministers discussed the US/Israel-Iran conflict, Israel’s war against Palestinians, the need for a two-state solution, Houthi militia attacks against Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and tensions in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab El Mandab and the Black Sea.

“The Ministers agreed on the urgent need to address regional conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation,” the joint statement, also shared by Pakistan’s foreign office, said.

“In accordance with the relevant UN Resolutions, they emphasized the need for finding lasting negotiated solutions to all outstanding conflicts.”

The minister committed to continue contributing toward diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond, and addressing the security, economic and trade implications of regional tensions.

“The Ministers agreed to continue the dialogue in this format with a view to preventing conflicts and advancing peace and stability in the region,” the statement added.

HOUTHI ATTACKS, ISRAELI OCCUPATION

The R$ foreign ministers held a separate meeting among themselves in Istanbul prior to their meeting with the European ministers.

The R4 identified Israel as the main source of instability in the Middle East and beyond in their discussions, a joint press statement from the group said on Friday.

“The Ministers called for an urgent end to the ongoing Israeli violence, as well as attempts to change the legal and historical status of Jerusalem, and to bring an end to further destruction and humanitarian tragedy in Palestine,” the statement, also shared by Pakistan’s foreign office, said.

The R4 demanded a halt to the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, an immediate end to attacks by settlers, and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance in Gaza, along with reconstruction efforts in the territory.

The ministers also called for renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent any further escalation of the war with Iran, and insisted that the crisis be resolved “exclusively through dialogue and diplomacy.”

The ministers condemned the Houthi militia’s “unacceptable escalation” and attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

They reiterated their solidarity with the Kingdom and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, and called on the Houthis to immediately halt their military activities and return to the negotiating table.