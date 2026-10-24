ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s information ministry on Saturday rejected former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s allegations that Islamabad is arming Afghan nationals to fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan, reiterating that Pakistan remains at the forefront of the global fight against “terrorism.”

Khalilzad, who previously served as US special representative for Afghanistan, said on Friday that there were reports of Pakistan arming Afghans to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. He also mentioned reports that the Pakistani military is recruiting Afghan nationals to fight against anti-Pakistan insurgents.

His statement comes as diplomatic ties remain tense between Pakistan and Afghanistan owing to surging militant attacks in the former’s territory. Pakistan blames Afghanistan’s government for providing shelter and facilitating attacks that target law enforcers in Pakistan. The allegations, denied by Kabul, have led to fierce border clashes this year between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and misleading allegations by Zalmay Khalilzad of arming former Afghans to fight Taliban and their supporters terrorist groups,” the Pakistani information ministry said.

“His sweeping baseless assertions merely recycle speculative narratives as part of his personal agenda to prop terrorism supporting Taliban regime.”

The ministry said it is misleading to conflate Pakistan’s counterterror operations against Afghanistan-based militants with allegations of recruiting Afghan nationals or sponsoring armed groups inside the country.

It said multiple UN monitoring reports have documented the presence of “terrorist organizations” such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Al-Qaeda inside Afghanistan.

“Khalilzad’s allegations conveniently divert attention from the Afghan Taliban regime’s responsibility to prevent its territory from being used by Indian sponsored proxies for terrorism against Pakistan,” the ministry said.

Pakistan accuses India and Afghanistan of aiding the TTP and separatist militants in its southwestern Balochistan province. Both New Delhi and Kabul deny the allegations and urge Pakistan to resolve its security challenges internally.

The security situation in Pakistan’s western provinces bordering Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly since the Afghan Taliban seized power in August 2021 in Afghanistan.

Pakistan says these attacks are carried out from militant outfits based in Afghanistan and has urged Kabul to carry out concrete action against them. It has also conducted airstrikes in Kabul and other Afghan cities, prompting fierce clashes with Afghan forces.