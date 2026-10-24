ISLA,MABAD: Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry on Saturday condemned a “terrorist” attack at a church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate this week that killed at least seven people and injured over 40, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

The attack took place on Friday at a busy church in Jordan’s Hammoud village, targeting mourners at a funeral. It was carried out by “unknown assailants,” the Jordanian government said.

Security camera footage captured the moment the gunmen attacked the entrance to the church. Two of the attackers appeared to be using handguns while another was carrying a rifle and had his head covered.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack at a funeral procession in a church in Karak Governorate, Jordan, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives, with many injured,” the Pakistani foreign office said.

The foreign office wished a speedy recovery to those injured and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

“Pakistan stands in firm solidarity with the brotherly people of Jordan in their fight against terrorism, and reiterates its strongest condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement added.

Jordan’s government has vowed to hold those responsible for the attack accountable. Jordan’s King Abdullah II vowed that the attack would be met with “the harshest retaliation.”

“Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity,” he said in a statement.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said during a security meeting in Karak on Friday that the attack was a result of “terrorist” ideology and blind extremism. He said the assailants will be punished and legal measures taken against those who seek to introduce extremism.