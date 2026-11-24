They were punished for “offending public decency” through online content.

The punishment followed the release of a YouTube video.

DUBAI: An Iranian ‌singer and four members of her production team have each received 74 lashes after being sentenced for “offending public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online,” an Iranian news website said on Monday. Parastoo Ahmadi and the four others were also handed two-year bans on artistic and musical activities and ‌travel, the Emtedad website ‌quoted lawyer Mostafa Nili ‌as saying. The case followed the release of a video on YouTube in December 2024 showing Ahmadi performing without the mandatory hijab alongside male musicians in Qom, south of the capital Tehran, Norway-based human rights group Hengaw said. Western governments and human rights ‌groups have ‌criticized flogging as torture and a violation of ‌international law. Iran rejects accusations over its ‌human rights record, saying Western countries should focus on their own human rights problems. Iranian authorities did not immediately respond to ‌a request for comment by Reuters. Rules requiring women to wear the hijab were a flashpoint during protests in 2022 after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the dress code. The rules have increasingly been flouted on the streets of Tehran and beyond, and enforcement of the rules has also become more selective. Emtedad did not specify whether Nili had represented the five defendants.