She has set December 16 as her return date, coinciding with the country’s Victory Day

Her party is currently banned in Bangladesh, leading to potential tensions

NEW DELHI: Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return home from more than two years of exile in India on December 16, the anniversary of the end of her country’s 1971 liberation war with Pakistan, her spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. It is the first time Hasina has set a specific date for her return, potentially raising political and legal tensions in a country where her party is banned and where violence ‌has risen since she ‌sought a new passport and ‌other documents earlier this month. In addition to seeking the paperwork, canceled months after she fled to Delhi following a deadly uprising against her, Hasina has urged the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return on flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines. “Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon ‌the government to arrange for ‌her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” the spokesperson, ‌Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement. “Having exiled ‌her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th.” A Bangladeshi ‌government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina, who faces a death sentence, would be arrested and jailed on return, and that there had been no official discussions with India about sending an aircraft to bring her back. The United Nations has said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced her out of power. Bangladesh’s war crimes court sentenced her to death in November last year in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising, though she has denied the charges from exile.