More than 60 students had visas rejected in July due to documentation issues, leading to 4-month campaign led by Gaza student

Significant errors in visa application refusal were identified by High Court, prompting approval of 48 visas by Irish Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan

LONDON: A group of 20 Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip will arrive in Ireland on Tuesday to take up scholarships after winning a battle for visas that the Department of Justice initially rejected. More than 60 students from Gaza who were offered scholarships were supposed to begin their studies at Irish universities and arrive in the country during the summer. However, the Department of Justice rejected their visa applications in July over paperwork issues, including bank statements, proof of intent to return, and other required documents. The department also stipulated that appeals must be sent by post, as screening and verification were essential to the immigration procedures. Amir Alareer, 26, led a four-month campaign from his residence in Gaza to overturn the decision, winning support from Irish activists, actors, writers, and artists, including the hip-hop group Kneecap, who have signed an open letter. The High Court ruled in October that there were significant errors in the refusal of a visa application from one of Gaza’s students, as several other lawsuits were filed. Last week, Jim O’Callaghan, the Irish minister for justice, approved 48 visas. The second group of 28 students is expected to arrive in Dublin in December. Israel’s campaign has destroyed the banking, educational, and postal sectors in Gaza, where it is accused of committing genocidal actions in an International Court of Justice case submitted by South Africa. Ireland filed a declaration of intervention in the proceedings at the ICJ in January 2025. Dublin also recognized Palestinian statehood in May 2024. The Irish government’s visa refusal was tarred as “betraying” the country’s record of solidarity with Palestinians. “There is hope and relief after months of waiting and fighting for this moment,” Alareer told The Guardian newspaper. “But it is hard to feel complete joy when I am leaving my family behind in Gaza, and when 28 of my fellow students, who hold the same visas and share the same dreams, are still here waiting.” He is arriving with the first batch of students on Tuesday to study cybersecurity and artificial intelligence at University College Dublin. “Running a campaign from Gaza, through blackouts and displacement, was not easy, but I knew that if we stayed silent, our case would be forgotten,” he added. After finishing his studies, he plans to help establish a cybersecurity department at his alma mater, Al-Azhar University, which has suffered extensive damage at the hands of Israeli forces. Alareer said: “I want to build a generation of Palestinian engineers and researchers who can protect our digital future. Gaza will be rebuilt, and its systems must be rebuilt securely, by its own people.”