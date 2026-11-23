UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged nations to adopt an AI risk management framework

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for the world’s nations to adopt a mechanism to temper the risks posed by AI, as he addressed a conference on the technology in Barbados. “Today I call for member states to coordinate efforts and to develop within the next year a globally inclusive and principles-based multilateral framework for AI risk management, backed by independent and credible oversight,” he said.