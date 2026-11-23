They have ‘endured unimaginable hardship’: Health secretary

Foreign secretary: Govt will press Israel to let more aid into Palestinian enclave

LONDON: UK officials have revealed that a group of critically injured Palestinian children have arrived in the country from Gaza. The children, accompanied by immediate relatives, will be given critical medical treatment after enduring “unimaginable hardship,” Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said. The move follows the arrival of a group of 50 Palestinian children in the UK for medical treatment last year. The children and their relatives were subjected to “robust security checks before arriving in the UK” in steps coordinated with the World Health Organization, international partners and British Embassy staff in Jordan. More Palestinian children are expected to be flown to the UK in the coming months, while Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the government would continue to press Israeli officials to allow more medical aid into Gaza. “These children have endured unimaginable hardship, and they are in desperate need of medical treatment,” Cooper said. “Thank you to the brilliant and dedicated healthcare teams here in the UK who will be caring for them with the compassion and expertise that our NHS (National Health Service) is renowned for across the world. “When I announced the first wave of medical evacuations as foreign secretary last November, I called for the protection of medical infrastructure and health workers in Gaza, and for a huge increase in the volume of medicines and supplies allowed in, so that young Palestinian children could get the urgent treatment they needed close to home. “The Israeli government refused to listen to those calls, and that is why — a year on — we still see so many children in Gaza in desperate need of medical help. “Today, we welcome some of the most severely ill children to Britain to be cared for by the NHS, and we thank all our partners in the region who have helped to enable this evacuation.” Miliband said: “Children in Gaza have endured three years of unimaginable horror. Hospitals have been devastated and, as winter draws in, desperately ill patients are still unable to get the care they need. “We welcome these children and their families to the UK for urgent NHS treatment, and their arrival is a stark reminder of the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. For them, this marks the beginning of a journey towards recovery. “But the situation in Gaza remains dire. We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to press the Israeli government to allow medicines and vital equipment into Gaza and support the rebuilding of their healthcare system.”