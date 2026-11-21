A new law that enhances protections for law enforcement officers prompted criticism and further unrest among protesters, highlighting concerns over police brutality

PARIS, France: Tens of thousands of people marched in cities in France on Saturday, on the sixth weekend in a row of protests to demand better public services and express anger over the rising cost of living and inequality. The protest movement, sparked in mid-September by high school students demanding better learning conditions, fueled a nationwide campaign against soaring prices, inadequate public services and police brutality that spread across Europe, even as turnout in France has dwindled. Across the country, organizers reported 150,000 protesters, compared to 200,000 last week and 800,000 on the first one held October 17. The interior ministry said numbers had “significantly declined,” counting 82,500 people, compared to 106,000 last Saturday. Thousands of people gathered in central Paris’s Place de la Republique square in a festive atmosphere, with musicians playing, food trucks, costumes and homemade signs, before marching east through the city. Flags and vests of trade unions and left-wing parties mingled with those of student organizations and the Yellow Vest movement, which is marking its anniversary eight years after it rattled President Emmanuel Macron’s government. One group had set up mock headstones proclaiming the death of France’s public services, including social security and education. “In a number of countries, young people are going through the same thing, namely precarity. You have to choose between having a roof over your head, getting medical care, and being able to eat your fill,” said Manon Moret, general secretary of the students’ union Unef. On Friday crowds rallied across multiple countries to vent anger over issues from high living costs to military spending and the climate crisis, ramping up pressure on political leaders they accuse of ignoring the concerns of young people. “I want to live, not survive,” read one placard held by a protester in Paris. Police law Another read: “No to the license to kill,” in reference to a law adopted by France’s parliament on Friday increasing protection for law enforcement officers using their weapons, heavily criticized by the left. The protests have been largely peaceful but have seen fringe violence and accusations of police brutality. At least 31 people have been seriously injured by security forces since the protests began, according to a count by AFP based on direct testimonies, victims’ lawyers and NGO records. Authorities have not provided an official toll. Last month, huge rallies across France degenerated into the worst rioting seen in the country in years, with hundreds of shops looted and buildings attacked and torched. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had warned regional authorities to be “particularly vigilant regarding the groups most hostile to law enforcement” after the police law was adopted. Vehicles burned Protesters marched on Saturday in cities from Lille in the north to Marseille in the south and Lyon in the southeast. Clashes broke out on the sidelines of some protests as people tried to rally in banned areas, set fire to vehicles and bins, with police firing tear gas. At 6:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) the interior ministry said there had been 144 arrests. Unions and activists have called for more protests in the coming weeks. Avril Bas, who attended the Paris protest with her knitting group to support high school students’ demands for better learning conditions, was not discouraged by the lower turnout on Saturday. “If we take care of our young people, our students, we’ll have a wonderful tomorrow and that’s why I’m here,” the 27-year-old told AFP. “We’ll be there next week and the next week and as long as we’re needed,” she said.