The passengers were traveling to a funeral when the accident occurred

Police confirmed 24 people have been rescued and required medical assistance

ABUJA: A boat carrying people to a funeral has capsized in southern Nigeria, killing at least 24 people, emergency services said on Saturday. The boat was carrying passengers from one community to another for a burial ceremony when it sank on Friday in Bayelsa State in the country’s South South region, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Manzo Ezeki said in a statement. He said that search and rescue operations were ongoing without specifying how many people were missing. Police spokesman Musa Mohammed said on Friday that another 24 people had been rescued and sought medical assistance. Authorities haven’t said how many passengers were believed to have been on board.