Jordan Bardella accused of making antisemitic remarks as a teenager

Bardella denies the allegations, calling it a ‘persecution campaign’

Paris: French far-right leader Jordan Bardella on Thursday faced new accusations of having made antisemitic remarks as a teenager in conversations online, which he denied and branded a “persecution campaign.” The 31-year-old top ally of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen faced allegations in September that he made conspiracist comments about Jewish people on Facebook in 2013. Bardella, tipped to become prime minister if Le Pen wins next year, has denied doing this when he was an activist for the National Front — now renamed the National Rally (RN). Investigative website Mediapart and daily Le Monde on Thursday published what they described as more antisemitic comments Bardella made in private Facebook conversations with a high school acquaintance in the year he turned 18. Bardella on Thursday rejected writing the comments attributed to him and denounced what he called the media’s “persecution campaign.” Mediapart said it had seen these comments when it broke the story in September but had not published further excerpts to protect the identity of the outlet’s source. The acquaintance then agreed to share the unpublished remarks to show Bardella was lying after he rejected the initial accusations, the investigative outlet and Le Monde said. In these, he allegedly wrote “it is Zionists who head banks” and seek a “new world order with Jerusalem as capital.” They said elements in the conversations seemed to confirm Bardella as being their author, including comments about his teachers as well as other details about his parents, and a stint teaching French to foreigners that he mentioned in his 2024 autobiography. Bardella has already filed two legal complaints against Mediapart. Le Pen has long sought to rid the RN of the toxic legacy of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, a man convicted for antisemitism who once called the gas chambers of the Holocaust a mere “detail” of history. Bardella has been instrumental in this effort, visiting Israel in 2025 — the first such trip by a French far-right leader — to demonstrate the RN’s new credentials.