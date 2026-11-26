Japan and China trade accusations over ship intrusions near disputed islands.

Incident occurs near islands claimed by Japan as Senkaku and China as Diaoyu.

Japan and China accused each other’s ships on Thursday of intruding into waters near disputed islands that each claims as their territory and have caused diplomatic tensions for decades. The incident occurred near uninhabited islands claimed as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China, which sit between Taiwan and Okinawa. Japan’s coast guard said that it had repeatedly warned two Chinese ships to leave the area after the vessels approached a Japanese fishing boat. The two Chinese vessels entered the area at around 7:42 am Thursday (2242 GMT Wednesday) and were “trying to approach a Japanese fishing boat,” Japan’s coast guard said in a statement. “Such activities by Chinese coast guard vessels constitute a violation of international law, and our patrol vessels are repeatedly issuing demands for the vessels to leave Japan’s territorial sea,” it said. The Japanese coast guard told AFP that this is the fifth time this year a Chinese vessel had approached a Japanese fishing boat in the area. The Chinese government reiterated its claim over the islands and accused Japan of violating its sovereignty. “China has already lodged serious representations with Japan,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said. “Chinese coast guard vessels took necessary control measures against the relevant vessels in accordance with the law,” he said. The latest incident comes after ships from Japan’s and China’s coast guards faced off near disputed islands in July, with each side claiming they drove out the other’s vessels that had intruded into their territorial waters. Relations between Tokyo and Beijing are at historic lows after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested last year that Japan could intervene militarily in the event that China attacked Taiwan. A furious China, which views the democratic island as part of its territory, retaliated with trade restrictions and warned its citizens not to travel to Japan. Chinese President Xi Jinping snubbed Takaichi at a regional meeting in Shenzhen last week, which marked the Japanese premier’s first trip to China since she took office.