BRUSSELS: France cannot keep financing Ukraine due to the “perilous” state of the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le ⁠Pen said on ⁠Wednesday.

“We can no longer finance Ukraine,” Le Pen ⁠told reporters in Brussels.

“France today is in an extremely perilous situation,” she added, referring to the country’s high deficit and weak ⁠economic growth.

Current ⁠polls predict Le Pen winning next year’s presidential vote.