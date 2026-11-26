HELSINKI: Finland said on Thursday it would buy 160 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from BAE Systems as part of a joint procurement by five European countries of in total more than 430 vehicles.

Defense Minister ⁠Antti Hakkanen told ⁠a press conference that Finland’s share of the order was €2.8 billion ($3.07 billion).

“The procurement will be carried out as a ⁠joint procurement of more than 430 combat vehicles between Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and the Netherlands,” Hakkanen said. “It is currently NATO’s largest joint land defense procurement.”

The five countries and Estonia signed a statement of intent in 2025 to ⁠jointly ⁠procure CV90s — which are produced by BAE Systems’ Swedish unit BAE Systems Hagglunds — but Estonia later withdrew from the initiative.

Finland said last year a joint acquisition would reduce costs and improve military interoperability.