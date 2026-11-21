PARIS: Denmark has urged European Union member states to take “concrete actions” demonstrating European strength against Russia after authorities said they had foiled an assassination attempt allegedly planned by Russian intelligence, according to a message sent to EU ⁠governments and confirmed by ⁠two diplomats.

The message seen by Reuters and sent on Friday evening to senior European diplomats said ⁠the bloc should impose further restrictions on Russian nationals’ access to the Schengen zone, including a halt to tourist visas for Russian citizens and a Schengen-wide policy of non-recognition of Russian non-biometric passports, according to ⁠the ⁠message.

Denmark would present its proposals at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Monday.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on Friday that Denmark’s accusations were not backed with proof.