ISLAMABAD: More than a quarter of 2,000 apparently healthy adults enrolled in a major Pakistani heart study showed evidence of calcium deposits in their coronary arteries despite having no symptoms of cardiovascular disease, researchers said on Saturday, highlighting concerns about undetected heart disease in the country.

The preliminary findings of the Pakistan Study of Premature Coronary Atherosclerosis in Young Adults (PAK-SEHAT) also revealed a high prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors among participants, including obesity in 78 percent, hypertension in 33 percent and diabetes in 22 percent. Another 23 percent were classified as prediabetic.

The findings were presented at the 55th CardioCon conference in Islamabad, where researchers said the study aimed to improve understanding of why South Asians, particularly Pakistanis, develop heart disease at relatively young ages and whether existing risk assessment tools adequately identify those at risk.

“Calcium was found in the coronary arteries of 26 percent of participants,” said Dr. Bashir Hanif, the study’s principal investigator, adding that conventional clinical risk assessments could underestimate the extent of disease already present.

Coronary artery calcium is a marker of atherosclerosis, a condition in which plaque builds up inside arteries and can increase the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular complications. Its presence does not necessarily mean that a person has a significant arterial blockage or will suffer a heart attack.

The study recruited men aged 35 to 60 and women aged 35 to 65 from all four Pakistani provinces and Islamabad through eight centers. Participants had no symptomatic cardiovascular disease, and their average age was reported as 39.

Researchers conducted blood tests, carotid ultrasound examinations and coronary CT angiography to assess cardiovascular health. Participants will be followed for five years to examine how risk factors and early signs of disease relate to subsequent health outcomes.

The findings showed that 81 percent of women and 74 percent of men met the study’s definition of obesity, based on an Asian body mass index threshold of 25. Some 68 percent of participants had low levels of high-density lipoprotein, commonly known as “good” cholesterol, while 32 percent reported a family history of premature coronary heart disease.

Researchers said multiple risk factors frequently occurred together, with participants who had a greater accumulation of conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and abnormal cholesterol levels showing more evidence of previously undetected atherosclerosis.

Dr. Khurram Nasir, a co-principal investigator and cardiovascular prevention specialist at Houston Methodist in the United States, said the study could help address gaps in research on cardiovascular disease among Pakistanis.

He said existing international research had not adequately explained why heart disease appeared to develop earlier among South Asians, making locally generated evidence important for improving prevention strategies.

The study, conducted by the Fatima Hanif Foundation and Getz Pharma through an unrestricted research grant, is intended to provide evidence that could inform cardiovascular prevention and risk assessment in Pakistan.

Researchers said the preliminary findings would require further analysis, while the five-year follow-up would help establish how early cardiovascular changes and associated risk factors translate into clinical outcomes.