QUETTA: Three men traveling on a motorcycle were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said on Saturday, as authorities investigated whether the victims had been deliberately targeted.

The explosion occurred on Friday evening in the mountainous Kunar area, about 35 kilometers southwest of Dalbandin in Chagai district, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

A senior district police official identified the victims as Muhammad Altaf, Sohail Ahmed and Muhammad Irfan, saying they were among a group of local residents heading out for a picnic when their motorcycle struck an improvised explosive device planted along the road.

“The explosion happened in a remote area,” the official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News by phone. “Police and other law enforcement agencies arrived at the site and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarter Hospital.”

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has faced a decades-long separatist insurgency, with ethnic Baloch militant groups frequently targeting security forces, government installations and infrastructure.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the official said police had launched an investigation to determine whether the men were the intended targets or had accidentally triggered the device.

The Baloch Liberation Army and other separatist groups have carried out roadside bombings and other attacks as part of their campaign against the Pakistani state. The militants accuse Islamabad of exploiting the province’s natural resources while denying its population a fair share of the benefits, allegations the government rejects.

Chagai is home to major mineral deposits and strategically important mining projects, including Saindak and Reko Diq, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits.

The district also lies along the N-40 highway, a key trade route connecting Pakistan with Iran, where mineral shipments and other commercial traffic have faced threats from separatist militants.