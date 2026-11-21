Zelensky claimed Putin failed to replicate the Yalta conference outcomes at the summit

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that this week’s trilateral summit between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States was “very unsuccessful” for Vladimir Putin, ⁠who Zelensky said ⁠had failed to recreate the Yalta conference that decided Europe’s fate in 1945. Asked separately ⁠about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO at the end of the war, Zelensky said that although the topic had been raised at this week’s Coalition of the ⁠Willing meeting ⁠in Berlin, it was not currently clear to Kyiv whether it would be able to join the alliance, something it has long sought.