Efforts were underway to resolve the problem by the end of Monday

This follows recent outages at Microsoft and the air traffic control system

NEW YORK: Thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major US banks and the money transfer service Zelle on Monday after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system. However, Chase said Monday that the technical problems were not the result of a cyberattack, and that it was working to bring banking services back online by the end of the day Monday. “JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in an on-premise hardware system — it is not cyber-related,” said Joe Evangelisti, spokesman for the bank. The disruption comes days after technology troubles affected other parts of the US economy: A major Microsoft outage on Thursday impacted services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. An outage affecting the nation’s air traffic control system Friday grounded all US flights for several hours and disrupted air travel across the country over the weekend. On Monday, United Airlines said that it had resolved an internal system outage that delayed departing flights, In the same statement, Evangelisti said that this was a Chase-only issue. “This is not a systemic issue — other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us,” he said. Monday’s technical issues seemed to be centered at Chase customers and customers at other banks trying to transact with Chase. Those banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup, were not having issues with their banking services. A spokesman for US Bank said its systems were not directly impacted but that “clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.” Zelle is the peer-to-peer payment system that major US banks use to allow customers to send money to friends and family at near-instant speed. Zelle is owned by Arizona-based Early Warning Services, which in turn is owned by financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, US Bank and Wells Fargo. A spokesman for Early Warning Services said the Zelle network was fully operational. “An issue at the financial institutions may be delaying Zelle payments for some of their customers,” the spokesman said. Some Chase customers received a message that said, “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”