Several Russian military aircraft briefly entered and exited the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) in the early hours of Tuesday

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed monitoring of the Russian aircraft and prepared tactical measures

SEOUL: South Korea said it deployed fighter jets and conducted tactical maneuvers after several Russian military aircraft entered its air defense zone on Tuesday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul said an unspecified number of Russian aircraft entered and later exited the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, in the early hours of Tuesday. “Our military detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the KADIZ and deployed Air Force fighter jets, taking tactical measures to prepare for any contingency,” the JCS said in a brief statement. An air defense identification zone is not sovereign airspace but a buffer area in which countries identify approaching aircraft for security purposes. Military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant country before entering its air defense zone, although such notification is not legally required. Seoul said the Russian aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace. In June, more than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense zone, prompting Seoul to deploy fighter jets in response. Those aircraft did not enter South Korean airspace. Beijing said at the time that the joint maneuver with Russia was a “strategic air patrol” over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean, aimed at maintaining “regional peace and stability.” China did not specifically mention South Korea or its air defense zone.